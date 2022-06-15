Plans afoot to bring MotoGP to India

FMSCI chief Ebrahim says discussions on this front in progress

Winners of the Outstanding Women in Motorsport - Anushriya Gulati, Shriya Lohia and Vidyali Reddy - with Sita Raina, head, Women in Motorsport. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Plans are afoot to bring a round of the MotoGP and Formula-E World championships to India, and discussions on this front are in progress, according to Akbar Ebrahim, president, Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI).

In his keynote address at the FMSCI annual awards function to honour all the 2021 National champions, here on Wednesday, Ebrahim also announced that Chennai would be the venue for a round of the FIA World Rally Star (17-26 age group) in September, and to be organised by the Madras Motor Sports Club.

“We are also working towards getting a round of MotoGP and the Formula-E to India. The Formula-E is likely to be held on a street circuit in Hyderabad. As regards the FIA Rally Star, it is a gateway to youngsters targeting the World Rally Championship.

National champions 2021 seen with Akbar Ebrahim, president, FMSCI. Standing: Aditya Singh Thakur, Virender Kashyap, Samuel Jacob, Shahan Ali Mohsin, Ruhaan Alva, Kyle Kumaran, Nikhilesh Raju and Aditya Suresh Kamat. Seated: Hemanth Muddappa, Rajini Krishnan, Vishnu Prasad and Arjun Balu. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

"Further, India has joined the FIM’s Road to MotoGP programme through the World MiniGP championship which is restricted to those in the 10-14 years age group.

“Dorna Sports, promoters of MotoGP, and Italian bike manufacturer Ohvale are actively involved in the programme. The first of the five rounds will be held in July this year. At the end of the Indian series, the top two riders will qualify for the World Finals in Spain,” Ebrahim said.