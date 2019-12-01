Penalty costs Rajiv, Senthil points in the Asia Road Racing Championship

Despite a top 15 finish by both Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar in the Asia Production 250cc class, IDEMITSU Honda Racing India faced a rather tough Sunday in the final round of the Asia Road Racing Championship here.

The five-position penalty for exceeding track limits in turn 12 of the final race turned the fortune of five riders, which included Rajiv and Senthil.

Rajiv settled for the 18th place after finishing 13 and Senthil 16th after a brilliant 11th place. It proved costly as the team had no points added to its kitty.

Though Rajiv was the experienced of the two, it was Senthil who stunned all with his gritty show. The 18-year-old, who is in his debut ARRC season, came up with his personal best lap of 1:54.323 at this circuit.

He looked challenging right through and climbed 11 positions from his distant eighth row start of 22 to finish 11th. It was the best ever finish by Honda’s rookie rider.