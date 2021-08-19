Over 100 entries for INMRC

19 races to be held over the weekend beginning today

The first round of the 2021 MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship will commence on Friday with over 100 entries and 19 races to be held over the three-day weekend at the MMRT here.

The event will be held behind closed doors, while strictly complying with the Covid-19 safety protocols.

TVS, Honda, KTM and Yamaha will be competing in four categories of the National championships — the Pro-Stock 301-400cc, Pro-Stock 165cc, Novice (Stock 165cc) and Girls (Stock 165cc) — which also boasts of record 17 private teams. Also in the mix are the two One-Make Championships organised by MMSC for Honda and TVS.

Honda, as part of its Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup, will again parade its Moto3-spec NSF 250R ridden by a clutch of talented teenagers, all under 19 years of age.

TVS will be showcasing its popular Apache RR 310 in the highly competitive Open class besides the RTR 200 in the Rookie (restricted to those below 19 years of age) which was earlier known as Novice, Girls and Media categories.

The Pro-Stock 301-400cc class will headline the weekend programme. In the fray are several international riders led by National champion K.Y. Ahamed, Jagan Kumar and Deepak Ravikumar (all TVS Racing), Anish Shetty (Race Concepts, KTM) and veteran Rajini Krishnan (RACR, Yamaha R3).