NK Racing to promote karting in India with CRG

Selected drivers to receive extensive support and guidance from Narain

NK Racing Academy announced its partnership with Italian karting giant CRG, here on Wednesday.

The academy, that had groomed several young drivers between 2006 and 2010 and won multiple National single-seater championships, now aims to promote karting in India.

As part of the arrangement, NK Racing will become the official factory team of CRG, the world’s leading manufacturer of racing karts, for the Indian contingent. It was also the kart of choice of Formula One drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Training programme

It has also launched a training programme for budding drivers in both the junior and senior class of karting with the aim of finding local talent at a young age and steering their careers forward.

Each driver will be chosen through a rigorous, multi-level selection process, which will take into account their skills, driving technique, mental ability and fitness level. The selected drivers will receive extensive support and guidance from Narain Karthikeyan.

He will personally assess the performance of the drivers and help them improve their craft. Also, the quickest among them will get an opportunity to graduate to CRG’s factory team in Italy.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to be in a partnership with CRG and help the drivers in karting with the best equipment and training. I feel, I can contribute a lot with the experience that I have gained over the years,” said Narain, its founder.

“CRG is pleased to enter into a partnership with Narain and his academy. He is the first F1 driver to emerge from India and it is our aim to successfully help generate the next big motorsport talent from there,” said Giancarlo Tinini, Founder and Chairman, CRG SpA.

To start with, NK Racing will participate in the National karting championship with two drivers — Divy Nandan (Delhi) and David Ryan (Chennai).