Nazir Hoosein Memorial drive launched

Team Firefox on Saturday officially launched the Nazir Hoosein Memorial Drive (NHMD), a non-competitive event that will track the original route of the Himalayan Rally (1981 edition) from November 8.

The drive is organised in memory of Nazir Hoosein, founder of the Indian Automotive Racing Club (IARC) and former president of the Federation of MotorSport Clubs of India (FMSCI) (1984-85).

While his pioneering administrative work paved the way for many motorsport enthusiasts in the country, Hoosein is perhaps most fondly remembered for founding the Himalayan Rally.

NHMD will follow the original route from the 1981 edition, with a 100-car field kicking off from Greater Noida on November 8. The first stop will be Lansdowne (8th), followed by Mussoorie (9th) and Kufri (10th). On the 11th, drivers will tackle the iconic route of the original rally — the Jalori Pass before halting in Manali. The final day will see participants cross over the Rohtang pass before concluding the drive in Manali.

“Once we saw things opening up, some of us decided that we should do a drive, something to hark back the good times,” said former secretary-general of FMSCI Rajan Syal.