National motorcycle racing championships | Anish pulls off his first win of the season

Deepak, Jagan make it a 1-2 finish for TVS Racing in Pro-stock 165cc

Bengaluru-based Anish Damodara Shetty (Race Concepts) pulled off a well-deserved win, his first of the season, in the premier Pro-stock 301-400cc category as the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI National motorcycle racing championships concluded at the MMRT here on Sunday.

Also posting his maiden win of the 2021 season was Deepak Ravikumar who led a 1-2 finish for TVS Racing in the Pro-stock 165cc with championship leader Jagan Kumar ahead of Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing’s Senthil Kumar.

Crashing out

In the groove: Deepak Ravikumar rode to his maiden win of the season.

Rajini, the winner of three consecutive races, crashed at the last corner on the sixth lap of the Pro-stock 301-400cc soon after surviving a contact on the back sweep with Deepak Ravikumar.

Despite the poor result, Rajini continues to occupy the top spot in the championship stakes with 75 points while Anish Shetty (63) moved to the second position followed by Rahil Shetty (58).

The results (provisional, six laps unless mentioned):

National Championship: Prostock 301-400cc (Race-2, 8 laps): 1. Anish Damodara Shetty (Race Concepts) (15mins, 09.769secs); 2. K.Y. Ahmed (TVS Racing) (15:10.171); 3. Rahil Shetty (Gusto Racing) (15:10.310).

Pro-stock 165cc (Race-2, 8 laps): 1. Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing) (15:51.435); 2. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (15:51.828); 3. Senthil Kumar (Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing) (16:10.248, incl. a 15-sec penalty for jump start).

Novice Stock 165cc (Race-2): 1. Allwin Xavier (Sparks Racing, Thrissur) (13:01.182); 2. Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports) (13:01.218); 3. Anfal Akdhar (Rockstar Racing, Thrissur) (13:03.516).

Girls Stock 165cc (five laps): 1. Ryhana Bee (RACR) (10:58.929); 2. Lani Zena Fernandez (Speed Up Racing, Puducherry) (11:01.217); 3. Jagruti Penkar (Sparks Racing, Mumbai) (11:18.622).

MMSC’s One-Make Championship:

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup – NSF 250R (Race-2, 8 laps): 1. Kavin Quintal (14:52.563); 2. Sarthak Chavan (15:01.558); 3. Geoffrey Reviven Emmanuel (15:08.141).

CBR 150 (Race-2): 1. Prakash Kamath (13:15.766); 2. Johann Reeves Emmanuel (13:28.042); 3. Theopaul Leander (13:28.204).

Hornet 2.0 (Race-2): 1. Kevin Kannan (13:28.694); 2. G. Balaji (13:29.169); 3. Alwin Sundar (13:29.435).

TVS Apache Open (RR310, Race-2): 1. Amarnath Menon (11:51.317); 2. Navaneeth Kumar (11:51.778); 3. K.K. Anandhu (11:52.872).

Rookie (RTR 200, Race-2): 1. Jinendra Kiran Sangave (12:56.019); 2. Vignesh Gowd (13:02.618); 3. Jagathishree (13:02.922).