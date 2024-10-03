ADVERTISEMENT

National Motorcycle Racing Championship set for grand climax at MIC

Published - October 03, 2024 03:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 100 entrants, representing 19 teams, will vie for top honours across 19 races at MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship in Chennai on October 4

Sports Bureau

Sarthak Chavan (75) leads the Pro-Stock 301-400cc category. Photo: Special Arrangement

A season of drama with twists and turns will conclude this weekend with the fifth and final round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship set to get underway at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) in Chennai on Friday (October 4, 2024).

Over 100 entrants, representing 19 teams, will vie for top honours across 19 races.

The three-day event will witness the formal coronation of the National champions in five categories: Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open, Pro-Stock 165cc Open, Novice (Stock 165cc), Girls (Stock 165cc), and Stock 301-400cc Novice. A maximum of 52 points are on offer.

Much of the attention has been on the 17-year-olds, Sarthak Chavan (Pune) and Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru).

Sarthak, having won seven of the eight races so far, needs only a handful of points to take the title in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open class. Further, Sarthak and Chiranth are very much in the title hunt in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open, where ten-time National champion and team-mate Jagan Kumar, probably in his last season, heads the leaderboard with two wins and five podium finishes.

Another 17-year-old, Abdul Basim (Chennai) in the Rockers Racing team livery, enjoys an insurmountable lead in the Novice (Stock 165cc) class, courtesy of seven wins in eight starts.

