National Motorcycle Racing Championship | Ready to roar after a break

Jagan Kumar heads the stakes in the 165cc category

The country’s top two-wheeler manufacturers — TVS, Honda, KTM and Yamaha — and racers will congregate at the iconic MMRT circuit after a three-month break for the fourth round of the MRF-MMSC-FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2021 on Friday and Saturday.

Multiple National champions Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power Racing) and Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) head the championship stakes in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc and 165cc categories, respectively, with three wins apiece.

The situation is somewhat similar in two other National championship categories. Thrissur’s Anfal Akdhar (Rockstar Racing) enjoys a 10-point advantage in the Novice (Stock 165cc) section while local challenger Ryhana Bee (RACR Castrol Power Racing) has a 30-point cushion in the girls’ (Stock 165cc) class following an unbeaten run.

Amarnath Menon from Kozhikode (Open, RTR 310), Kolhapur’s Jinendra Kiran Sangave (Rookie, RTR 200) and Chennai teenager Rakshita Dave (Girls, RTR 200) head the respective leaderboards in the TVS One-Make Championship organised by the Madras Motor Sports Club.

The Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup has thrown up firm favourites after three rounds. Chennai teenager Kavin Quintal (NSF 250R), who is the only Indian selected for the Asia Talent Cup organised by Dorna Sports, and Prakash Kamath from Bokaro Steel City (CBR 150R) head their respective categories.