National Moto Racing second round from Friday

The second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2021, will be held from Friday to Sunday at the MMRT circuit.

Apart from the national championships, the weekend also includes TVS and Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup One-Make Championships organised by the Madras Motor Sports Club.

The competition in Round 2 is expected to be even sharper with front-runners looking to add to their tally of points. Veterans Rajini Krishnan (RACR) and Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) put on brilliant exhibitions of their riding skills with a double apiece in the premier Pro-Stock classes, 301-400cc and 165cc, respectively.

The duo will again be the cynosure this weekend.