National Car Racing Championships | Shahan and Deepak notch up a double

Making a mark: Shahan Ali Mohsin won two races in the MRF Formula1600 category.

CHENNAI

27 September 2021 03:01 IST

Arjun and Anindith split the honours in Indian Touring Cars class

Seventeen-year-old Shahan Ali Mohsin of Agra notched up a fine double in the MRF Formula1600 category that headlined the first round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI National Car Racing Championships, which concluded here on Sunday.

Also achieving a double was Chennai’s seasoned campaigner 34-year old Deepak Ravikumar (Performance Racing) in the Super Stock class of the Saloon Cars category while defending champion Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) from Coimbatore and Hyderabad’s Anindith Reddy (Rayo Racing) split the honours in the Indian Touring Cars class.

The day’s other winners included 18-year old Suriya Varathan (Coimbatore) who topped the first of the three MRF F1600 races, Chennai’s Mohit Aryan (Quest Motorsport) in the Formula LGB 1300 category (race-2), Charan Chandran (Coimbatore) and Bengaluru’s Varun Anekar (Race Concepts) in the Indian Junior Touring Cars class.

Advertising

Advertising

The results (provisional):

MRF F1600 (Race-1): 1. K. Suriya Varathan (Coimbatore) 14m, 25.983s; 2. Deepak Ravikumar (Chennai) 14:33.571; 3. Dillon Zachariah (Chennai) 14:37.196. Race-2 (10 laps): 1. Shahan Ali Mohsin (Agra) 17:03.129; 2. Chirag Ghorpade (Bengaluru) 17:08.117; 3. Rishon Rajiv (Bengaluru) 17:10.117.

Race-3: 1. Shahan Ali Mohsin (13:40.878); 2. Ashwin Dutta (Chennai) 13:47.046; 3. Chirag Ghorpade (13:47.567).

Formula LGB 1300 (Race-2, 9 laps): 1. Mohit Aryan (Quest Motorsport, Chennai) 17:36.308; 2. Arya Singh (DTS Racing, Kolkata) 17:36.822; 3. Tijil Rao (Momentum Motorsport, Bengaluru) 17:42.901. Best rookie: Ruhaan Alva (MSport, Bengaluru).

Saloon Cars: Indian Touring Cars (Race-1): 1. Arjun Balu (Race Concepts, Coimbatore) 15:10.042; 2. Anindith Reddy (Rayo Racing, Hyderabad) 15:14.040; 3. Jeet Jhabakh (Rayo Racing, Hyderabad) 15:18.511. Race-2 (10 laps): 1. Anindith Reddy (22:46.971); 2. Jeet Jhabakh (22:47.931); 3. Arjun Balu (22:56.702).

Super Stock: Race-1: 1. Deepak Ravikumar (Performance Racing, Chennai) 16:06.931; 2. R.P. Raja Rajan (Performance Racing, Chennai) 16:07.189; 3. Rithvik Thomas (Race Concepts, Bengaluru) 16:12.150. Race-2 (10 laps): 1. Deepak Ravikumar (23:43.580); 2. Divy Nandan (Race Concepts, Bengaluru) 24:01.372; 3. Alisha Abdullah (Race Concepts, Chennai) 24:04.515.

Indian Junior Touring Cars: Race-1: 1. Charan Chandran (Pvt., Coimbatore) 16:53.207; 2. Hatim Shabbir Jamnagarwala (Performance Racing, Chennai).

Race-2 (10 laps): 1. Varun Anekar (Race Concepts, Bengaluru) 23:30.019; 2. K. Srinivas Teja (Performance Racing, Chennai) 23:59.409; 3. Charan Chandran (23:59.737).

Volkswagen Polo: Race-1: 1. Aditya Swaminathan (Bengaluru) 14:00.605; 2. Anmol Singh Sahil (Ghaziabad) 14:01.650; 3. Saurav Bandyopadhyay (Thane) 14:03.285. Race-2 (10 laps): 1. Pratik Sonawane (Pune) 19:46.949; 2. Ritesh Rai (Chennai) 19:48.035; 3. Sidharth Mehdiratta (Lucknow) 19:48.806.