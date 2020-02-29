Narain’s testing plans take a hit

Chennai

The coronavirus epidemic has wrecked havoc on global events across the world including sporting events and India’s first F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan has also been affected by it.

The 43-year-old Indian’s plans for the 2020 season has been hit as pre-season testing events across the world has been affected. Narain has been racing in Japan for the last few years and was racing in the Japanese Super GT Championship last year.

In his debut season in sportscar racing, the Indian was impressive winning the Super GT×DTM Dream Race in addition to a podium. But earlier in January, Narain announced he was pulling out of the championship and is yet to finalise his plans and the recent events have not helped.

Waiting for options

Speaking at an event to launch the Usha fans’ new product Racer Chrome fan on Saturday, Narain said, “I am just waiting for options right now whether it is Europe or Japan. For me, Japan is the best. Since coming out of Formula One, I have made a good career there. It suits me really well, I know the format. There are a lot of big manufacturers and the series gets a huge crowd. As the virus is spreading to various countries, a lot of practices are getting cancelled and races are postponed. Let’s see what happens.”

Narain also added that he has some plans to work at the grassroot level to help the next crop of young Indian drivers especially at the go-karting level. “I am hoping to nurture some young talents. I have 28 years of racing experience and I would like to pass it on,” he added.