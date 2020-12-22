Narain to lead Team India

New approach: The trio of Naveen, Narain and Arjun Maini will be the first all-Indian line-up to take part in Endurance Racing. Special Arrangement.

CHENNAI

22 December 2020 21:33 IST

India’s first F1 driver and his teammates will make their debut in the series

India’s first Formula One Driver Narain Karthikeyan will lead an all Indian line-up alongside Arjun Maini and Naveen Rao for Racing Team India’s campaign in the 2021 Asian Le Mans Series in February, with an eye on competing in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans in France later in the year.

With this, Racing Team India will become the first squad of all-Indian drivers to compete globally in the world of endurance racing.

The Asian Le Mans Series, to be held at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on February 5-6 and February 19-20, comprises four races spread over two race weekends. Each race lasts four hours.

The Indian team will drive an ORECA 07 car in the LMP2 class, and have technical support from the Championship-winning Algarve Pro Racing Team.

“I have been dreaming of going back to Le Mans for a few years now. This is probably the most exciting project in my career as a racing driver,” said Narain. “We have a young and fledgeling team and it will, no doubt, be a big test for us, but I am confident of doing well.”

Gautam Singhania, a member of the FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile) World Motor Sport Council, will lead Racing Team India with JK Tyre as one of the commercial partners.

The Bengaluru-based Arjun Maini’s experience in endurance racing will come in handy for the team, having driven for Algarve Pro Racing Team in the 2020 European Le Mans Series (ELMS).

“I am glad to be back to racing so soon after the 2020 European Le Mans season, and I do believe that Algarve Pro Racing Team, the defending Asian Le Mans Series champion, gives us the best possible chance of securing an entry to the 24 Hours of Le Mans,” said Maini.