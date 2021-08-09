Muddappa wins above 1,051cc crown

Bengaluru riders sweep the honours

Riders from Bengaluru, spearheaded by reigning champion Hemanth Muddappa, swept the honours in the first round of the MMSC FMSCI National motorcycle drag racing championships, which concluded at the MMRT, here on Sunday, under strict COVID safety protocols.

The results: Super Sport (above 1,051cc): 1. Hemanth Muddappa (Mantra Racing, Bengaluru) 07.882secs; 2. Hafizullah Khan (Bengaluru) 08.116; 3. Harish Naik (Bengaluru) 08.538. 851-1050cc: 1. Mohd. Riyaz (Bengaluru) 08.026; 2. Hemanth Muddappa (Mantra Racing, Bengaluru) 08.116; 3. N.V. Satyanarayana Raju (Hyderabad) 08.191.

Super Sport Indian (361-550cc): 1. Aiyaz Rem (Bengaluru) 12.568; 2. Zuheeb Ahmed (Bengaluru) 12.860; 3. D. Annish Samson (Speed Up Racing, Bengaluru) 12.942. 226-360cc: 1. Bharath Raj (Rockers Racing, Chennai) 12.602; 2. Yogeshwaran (Speed Up Racing, Chennai) 12.798; 3. D. Annish Samson (Speed Up Racing, Bengaluru) 13.050. Upto 165cc: 1. Kevin Kannan (RACR Castro Power, Chennai) 14.573; 2. R. Anand (Chennai) 14.824; 3. Chandrashekar (Bengaluru) 14.910.

Girls (4-stroke, upto 165cc): 1. Lani Zena Fernandez (Chennai) 16.591; 2. Nivetha Jessica (Chennai) 16.640; 3. Soundari Sindy (Chennai) 16.794.

2-Stroke upto 130cc: 1. Mujahid Pasha (Bengaluru) 13:547; 2. Prashanth (Chennai) 13.682; 3. Mohd. Rafiq (Bengaluru) 13.733. 131-165cc: 1. Mohd. Rafiq (Bengaluru) 12.818; 2. Husain Khan (Mumbai) 13.002; 3. Aiyaz Rem (Bengaluru) 13.047.