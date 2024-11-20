MRF Tyres secures fourth consecutive Italian Gravel Championship

MRF Tyres celebrated its fourth Italian Gravel Championship title in a row at the 17th Rally delle Marche. Following three consecutive wins with Paolo Andreucci in 2021, 2022, and 2023, Alberto Battistolli and Simone Scattolin (co-driver) clinched their first Italian crown for team MRF Tyres.

The pair capped off the weekend in style, taking victory in the Marche-based rally, the season’s final event in their Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 car.

An exceptional driving display, well supported by the team and the performance of MRF Tyres, helped Battistolli and Scattolin lead from the opening stage to the finish, achieving their second victory of the season. This triumph sealed the championship with a final score of 71.5 points.

Their late-season surge, including victories at Rally Vermentino and Rally delle Marche, helped them to their first national title. Despite intense competition, Battistolli managed to maintain focus during the final stages, balancing the need to push hard while avoiding mistakes.

MRF Tyres’s season-long dominance extended beyond the top class. At Rally Vermentino, Nicolo Marchioro and Marco Marchetti, driving a Peugeot 208 Rally4, secured the Italian 2WD Championship with a round to spare as part of the MRF Rally Trophy Italia program.

Success continued at the 17th Rally delle Marche, where Angelo Pucci Grossi and Francesco Cardinali claimed a remarkable victory in the Pucci Grossi Trophy — ACI Sport Under 25 Cup. Grossi, competing in his debut season with MRF Tyres, achieved this milestone in honour of his father, culminating an emotional season with a win in the Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.

