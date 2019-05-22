MRF MoGrip supercross show this weekend

The first round of the MRF MoGrip-FMSCI National Supercross championship will be held at a makeshift venue near Jenneys Residency here this weekend.

The biggest off-road two-wheeler championship in the country will feature six rounds in Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Baroda, Indore, Nasik and Goa.

The Coimbatore leg, which offers the best racing terrain and soil in India, making it extremely popular with the riders, has attracted some of the top riders in the country.

“Normally, we have the second or third round here. But, since it is the first, we expect maximum entries. The first has always been the most popular as every rider wants to take the a shot at the championship,” said Shyam Kothari of Godspeed Racing (Pune), the man behind the show.

“This time we are concentrating on the junior category that will feature two classes — age limit up to eight, and above 12 to under-16. We started this category about four years ago. Initially, we had only a three riders, but now it has shot up to 20 and more,” he added.

A seven-time national racing champion himself, Shyam said the reason for the increase is because parents have started to realise that this sport is not risky. “The speeds are not much, though you need lots of skill. Even if one makes a mistake and has a fall it’s not going to lead to serious injuries as safety is in place.”

He said participants will get to learn judgement of speed, discipline and how to stay fit. “This is what is required in today’s youth. We are happy that the kids are participating and parents are involving much more than before.”

Besides the young kids, the championship will also witness the big boys in total control. “They are the professionals who will be riding the open class in foreign motorcycles. We also have various other classes from novice and locals to Indian Experts,” said Shyam.

Talking about the 800m track, he said it’s going to be technical with 12 jumps, a tabletop, whoops and berms. Kamalakannan, a popular rider from Coimbatore and huge supporter of the sport, has been entrusted with the task of preparing the track.