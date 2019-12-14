Motorsport

MRF Challenge | Dylan Young chalks up victory

On the podium: Dylan Young, centre, flanked by Manaf Hijjawi, left, and David Schumacher.

On the podium: Dylan Young, centre, flanked by Manaf Hijjawi, left, and David Schumacher.   | Photo Credit: ADITYA BEDRE

Breaks the Viscaal-Schumacher domination

Dylan Young of Australia showcased his vast experience to chalk up a fluent win in the final race of the second round of the MRF Challenge, a support-event for the FIA World Endurance Championship, at the Bahrain International Circuit, here on Saturday.

Young, 30, while scoring his second win in the championship following his success in the first round at Dubai last month, ended the Bent Viscaal-David Schumacher domination.

The results notwithstanding, championship leader Michelangelo Amendola of Belgium, who had won three of the five races in Dubai, maintained his top position.

He took his tally to 143 points, followed by Young (127) and Joshua Mason (Britain, 115). The title will be decided in Chennai, which will host the final round at the MMRT from Feb. 14-16 next year with a six-race card.

The results:

Race 2: 1. David Schumacher (Ger, 20:24.266s); 2. Bent Viscaal (Ned, 20:25.968); 3. Dylan Young (Aus, 20:25.994).

Race 3: 1. Viscaal (20:16.541); 2. Schumacher (20:17.306); 3. Yuven Sundaramoorthy (USA, 20:23.243).

Race 4: 1. Young (20:27.236); 2. Manaf Hijjawi (Jor, 20:28.071); 3. Schumacher (20:29.810).

