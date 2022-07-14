Motorsport

MRF 2W Rally of Coimbatore this weekend

Expect plenty of action in the MRF 2W Rally of Coimbatore at Kethanur this Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent Coimbatore July 14, 2022 16:32 IST
Updated: July 14, 2022 16:32 IST

The MRF 2W Rally of Coimbatore, the third round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC), will be held at the Kethanur windmill farm near Palladam on July 17.

Only six months ago, the country’s top riders had displayed their devilry at this very venue. And, they are back to master the terrain that is said to pose a huge challenge for even the best.

Promoted by Godspeed (Pune) and organised by the Coimbatore Auto Sports Club (CASC), the one-day show will see a mix of dirt and gravel stages.

The total distance of the route is 80.22km and that of the Special Stages 67km. This time around, unlike last year, there will be two Special Stages — Black Thunder (19.65km) and Thunder World (14.75km). It will be run twice in the same direction.

Record entries

Meanwhile, CASC is pleased that the championship has attracted record entries. “We have received an overwhelming response, 102 to be precise,” said CASC secretary J. Prithviraj.

A wide range of imported and domestic motorcycles will feature in the event, which will start from the Service Park at 9 a.m. and finish at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The documentation, scrutiny and rider briefing will be done at the Sennammal Kovil Mandapam in Kethanur on Saturday.

For details, contact CASC at 98435 44242.

