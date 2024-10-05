Pune’s Sarthak Chavan (TVS Racing) scripted history, when at 17 he became the youngest-ever to clinch a title in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open class in the fifth and final round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) here on Saturday.

Sarthak, who will turn 18 at the end of October, clinched the crown by winning Race-1, which put him beyond the reach of his rivals in the points tally.

“It feels great to win my maiden National title. I’ve had a good season this year with five podium finishes at the Asian level. At the start of the season, I was focused on my riding and wanting to do well,” said Sarthak.

Later, Chiranth Vishwanath, the 17-year-old from Bengaluru, won the other premier class race, Pro-Stock 165cc Open, which went down to the wire. TVS Racing swept the podium spots with K.Y. Ahamed and Sarthak finishing second and third.

Meanwhile, the Girls (Stock 165cc) race threw up an unexpected result as the two championship contenders Ryhana Bee (One Racing) and Rakshitha Dave (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) made contact and crashed in the third lap. Their retirement saw Jagathishree Kumaresan (One Racing) secure an easy win ahead of teammate S.P. Shuria and Saimah Ajaz Baig (Motul Sparks Racing).

The results (provisional, all six laps unless mentioned): National Championship: Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open (Race-1): 1. Sarthak Chavan (TVS Racing) 11.04.916; 2. Chiranth Vishwanath (TVS Racing) 11.05.126; 3. Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) 11.05.903.

Pro-Stock 165cc Open: (Race-1): 1. Chiranth Vishwanath (TVS Racing) 11:42.136; 2. K.Y. Ahamed (TVS Racing) 11.42.256; 3. Sarthak Chavan (TVS Racing) 11.42.581.

Stock 301-400cc (Novice): Race-1: 1. Raj Kumar (RDX Torque Racing) 12.18.326; 2. Savion Sabu (Mad Rabbit Racing) 12:18.504; 3. Kaushik Subbiah Ganesan (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) 12.18.668.

Novice (Stock 165cc): Race-1: 1. R.S. Abdul Basim (Team Rockers Racing) 12.55.636; 2. Tasmai Cariappa (Motul Sparks Racing) 12.58.727; 3. Lal Nunsanga (Motul Sparks Racing) 12.59.713.

Girls (Stock 165cc): Race-1 (5 laps): 1. Jagathishree Kumaresan (One Racing) 11:03.823; 2. S.P. Shuria (One Racing) 11:29.946; 3. Saimah Ajaz Baig (Motul Sparks Racing) 11.39.598.

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup (NSF 250R): Race-1: 1. Mohsin Paramban (Malappuram) 11.22.331; 2. Siddesh Sawant (Kolhapur) 11.22.425); 3. Savion Sabu (Bengaluru) 11.22.568.

TVS Racing One-Make Championship: Open (Apache RR 310): Race-1: 1. C. Senthilkumar (Coimbatore) 11.44.902; 2. Manoj Yesuadiyan (Chennai) 11.47.405; 3. C. Raj Kumar (Coimbatore) 11:48.223.

Rookie (Apache RTR 200): Race-1: 1. Akarsh Jangam (Vijayawada) 13.14.266; 2. C.S. Kedarnadh (Tirupati) 13.14.285; 3. Harshith V. Bogar (Bengaluru) 13.14.662.

Girls (Apache RTR 200): 1. Sarah Khan (Mumbai) 13:24.959; 2. Saimah Ajaz Baig (Pune) 13:25.639; 3. V. Aisvariya (Coimbatore) 13.27.976.

