ADVERTISEMENT

INRC3 driver Premlal passes away

Published - July 27, 2024 05:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Sports Bureau

K.V. Premlal.

There was a pall of gloom on day one of the Rally of Coimbatore, the third round of the Blueband-FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) for four wheelers, following the death of INRC3 driver K.V. Premlal of Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 47-year-old from Kannur, representing Team Chettinad Sporting, suffered a cardiac arrest on the transport section of the rally. His co-driver K.R. Rishikesh tried his best to resuscitate him but in vain.

Incidentally, both of them are doctors.

The entire rally community was saddened to hear the sudden demise of Premlal and offered their condolences to the family.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US