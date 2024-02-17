MOTORSPORTS | Surineni and Abhay off to a winning start

February 17, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Teenagers Chetan Surineni and Abhay Mohan won the MRF Formula 2000 and MRF Formula 1600 races respectively for a winning start to their campaigns in the MRF MMSC FMSCI National car racing championships here on Saturday.

Earlier, Biren Pithawalla (N1 Racing) pulled off a fine win in the premium Indian Touring Cars class. Performance Racing’s Hatim Shabbir Jamnagarwalla took the honours in the Indian Junior Touring Cars segment, while Angad Matharoo (Buzzing Hornet Motorsport) topped the Super Stock category.

The results (Provisional, all eight laps unless mentioned): MRF Formula 2000 (Race-1): 1. Chetan Surineni (12:49.401); 2. Jaden Rahman Pariat (13:20.579); 3. Tarun Muthaiah (13:58.255).

MRF Formula 1600 (Race-1): 1. Abhay Mohan (13:49.827); 2. Zahan Commissariat (14:00.386); 3. Raaj Bakhru (14:23.370).

Indian Touring Cars (Race-1): 1. Biren Pithawala (Team N1) (15:21.359); 2. Ritesh Rai (Arka Motorsports) (15:22.782); 3. Deepak Ravikumar (Performance Racing) (15:34.211).

Indian Junior Touring Cars (Race-1): 1. Hatim Shabbir Jamnagarwala (Performance Racing) (15:35.231); 2. Srinivas Teja (Performance Racing) (15:41.732); 3. Nikunj Vagh (Team N1 Racing) (15:53.915).

Super Stock (Race-1): 1. Angad Matharoo (Buzzing Hornet Motorsports) (16:48.478); 2. Balaprasath (DTS Racing) (16:52.781); 3. Anirudha Arvind (Redline Racing India) (16:54.402).

MRF Saloons (Toyota Etios) Race-1: 1. Diana Pundole (18:10.588); 2. Anirudha Arvind (18:15.446); 3. Jai Prashanth (18:15.850).

