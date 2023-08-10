HamberMenu
Motorsports | Honda Racing India riders ready for Indonesia challenge

August 10, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Coimbatore

Rayan Rozario
Kavin Quintal (left) and Mohsin Paramban raring to go.

Kavin Quintal (left) and Mohsin Paramban raring to go. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After a decent show in the third round in Japan, the Idemitsu Honda Racing India riders are better prepared and confident to take on the best in the fourth round of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) at the Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia this weekend.

The team wrapped up the Japan round with an accumulated score of 19 points and is ready to establish fresh benchmarks within the fiercely competitive Asia Production 250cc category.

The team rider Kavin Samaar Quintal made a significant impression in the third round and is looking forward to scoring more.

“I’ve been eagerly waiting for this opportunity to unleash my skills and determination on this track. The ARRC is the forge of true champions, and I am fully prepared to test my boundaries and go head-to-head with experienced riders in this upcoming round,” said Kavin.

“Each curve and bend will serve as a testament to the lessons I have learned from my past errors. With the steadfast backing of my team, I hold a strong belief that this season will unfold as an exhilarating voyage towards success over the weekend,” he added.

The other India rider Mohsin Paramban sounded confident as well. “I’m determined to showcase my skills and improve my performance on the track this time. The guidance provided by my instructors has prepared me adequately for the championship,” he said.

“The Mandalika International Street Circuit offers our riders a fresh and exciting opportunity, and we hold a strong belief that our team’s resilient spirit will steer them towards positive results,” said Yogesh Mathur, director sales & marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

