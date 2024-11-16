 />
Maiden victory for Sohil Shah in Indian Racing Festival

Published - November 16, 2024 08:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Rayan Rozario
Sohil, left, and Hyman of Goa Aces JA Racing celebrate. 

Sohil, left, and Hyman of Goa Aces JA Racing celebrate.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sohil Shah put Goa Aces JA Racing back on track for the title with a commanding win, his first, on the opening day of the fifth and final round of the Indian Racing Festival at the Kari Motor Speedway here on Saturday.

He beat the likes of veteran stars Neel Jani (Hyderabad Blackbirds) and Alvaro Parente (Speed Demons Delhi) to make it a memorable evening for the team.

“I am happy with the win. It was a good race and am pleased with my performance as the grid had top drivers like such as Jani, Parente and Lancaster,” said Shah.

In the Formula 4 Indian Championship, South African Aqil Alibhai (Hyderabad Blackbirds) posted yet another top-place finish. It was his sixth overall and fifth win in a row.

Bengaluru’s Tijil Rao of Dark Don Racing did likewise winning the premier category, the Formula LGB4 of the 27th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship.

Championship leader S. Navaneeth Kumar (Puducherry) consolidated his position on the points table with one win and a P2 finish in the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup.

The results (Provisional): Indian Racing League (Race 1, Driver-A): 1. Sohil Shah (Goa Aces JA Racing) 26:34.598, 2. Neel Jani (Switzerland, Hyderabad Blackbirds) 26:51.754), 3. Jon Lancaster (UK, Chennai Turbo Riders) 26:54.848.

Formula 4 Indian Open (Race 1): 1. Aqil Alibhai (South Africa, Hyderabad Blackbirds) 26:14.474, 2. Ruhan Alva (Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers), 3. Hady Noah Mimassi (Canada, Chennai Turbo Riders).

JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing: LGB Formula 4 (Race 1): 1. Tijil Rao (Dark Don Racing) 22:02.750, 2. Saran Vikram (Momentum Motorsports), 3. Dhruvh Goswami (MSport). Rookie: 1. Dhruvh Goswami 23:04.504, 2. Abhay Mohan (Bengaluru), Neythan McPherson (Pune).

Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup (Race 1): Professionals: 1. R. Rohan (Coimbatore) 11:44.984, 2. S. Navaneeth Kumar (Puducherry), 3. Anish Shetty (Bengaluru). Amateurs: 1. P. Yogesh (Bengaluru) 12:16.480, 2. Johring Warisa (Umrangso), 3. Johnson Saldanha (Mangaluru).

Race 2: Professionals: 1. S. Navaneeth Kumar 07:48.397, 2. Anish Shetty, 3. R. Rohan. Amateurs: 1. P. Yogesh 08:08.594, 2. Johring Warisa, 3. Johnson Saldanha.

Published - November 16, 2024 08:27 pm IST

motorsport

