MOTORCYCLING | Rajiv’s dominant run continues with eighth consecutive win

October 21, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Chennai

Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) continued his dominant run in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category by roaring to his eighth consecutive win at the fifth and final round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Senthil Kumar (LGE Racing) notched up his first win in five years with a surprise victory in a dramatic Pro-Stock 165cc Open class race. The other winner of the day was 17-year-old Savion Sabu (Axor Sparks Racing) who recorded his maiden win of the season in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category.

The results (all six laps unless mentioned): National Championship, Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open: Race-1 (4 laps): 1. Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power 1 Ultimate) (07mins, 33.050secs); 2. Rahil Pillarisetty (KTM Gusto Racing) (07:37.596); 3. K.Y. Ahamed (Petronas TVS Racing) (07:38.116).

Pro-Stock 165cc Open: Race-1: 1. Senthil Kumar C (LGE Racing) (12:03.541); 2. Ullas Santrupt Nanda (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) (12:14.513); 3. Sarthak Chavan (Petronas TVS Racing) (12:20.898).

Novice (Stock 165cc): Race-1: 1. Savion Sabu (Axor Sparks Racing) (12:56.047); 2. R.S. Abdul Basim (Gulf Rockers Racing) (13:05.881); 3. Manvith Reddy (RACR Castrol Power 1 Ultimate) (13:06.284).

Support Race 301-400cc Novice: 1. Aldrin Babu (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) (12:41.728); 2. K. Rajeswaran (KTM Gusto Racing) (12:42.084); 3. Rohith Prasad (PRN Motorsports) (12:59.059).

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup – NSF 250R: Race-1: 1. Kavin Quintal (11:17.416); 2. Rakshath S. Dave (11:23.929); 3. Vivek Rohit Kapadia (11:26.456).

Petronas TVS One-Make Championship: Open (301-400cc, RR 310): Race-1: 1. Chiranth Vishwanath (11:35.230); 2. C. Senthilkumar (11:35.969); 3. Romario John (11:43.834).

Girls (Apache RTR 200) (5 laps): 1. Nadine Faith Balaji (11:16.072); 2. Saimah Ajaz Baig (11:17.910); 3. V. Aisvariya (Coimbatore) (11:24.974).

