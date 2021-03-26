Motorcycle Endurance Race on Sunday

CHENNAI

26 March 2021 21:54 IST

The TVS Eurogrip MMSC Motorcycle Endurance Race to be run over two hours will be held at the MMRT Circuit here on Sunday with a record 48 team entries and a clutch of the country’s top riders in the fray.

The two-hour Endurance race which will have a Le Mans (running) start, a unique feature of this format, will be contested in three categories – Pro-stock 301-400cc, Stock 165cc (restricted to under-25 riders) and Girls (TVS Apache RTR 200). Each team will have two riders.

All the bikes will be run on TVS Eurogrip tyres.

