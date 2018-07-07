Rajiv wins a tense race; Prashanth critically injured

In an unfortunate turn of events, Prashanth Kumar, a 21-year old rider from Telangana, was critically injured during the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship on Saturday.

In the opening lap of the Super Sport Indian and Pro-Stock 165cc race, Prashanth lost control of the front end of his bike and was run over by a competitor who could not avoid the former.

The race was immediately red-flagged and the rider was given first aid before being taken to a hospital near the track, where he is undergoing treatment. The Hindu has learnt that his condition is “critical but stable”.

The 21-year old has suffered injuries to his hip and a dislocation of the pelvic bone in addition to a few broken ribs, and has internal bleeding.

In the girls race of the TVS One-Make Championship, 20-year old R.C. Czimkhy of Kerala too had a fall during the last lap of the race and sustained injuries.

Czimkhy has been moved to the same hospital with a vertebrae crack and a few abrasions. Her condition is stable.

Earlier, teenager Rajiv Sethu of Idemitsu Honda Ten10 Racing kept his wits about to win a tense battle against arch-rival and defending champion Jagan Kumar of TVS Racing in the premier Super Sport Indian 165cc class.

The results (provisional, all six laps unless mentioned):

Super Sport Indian (165cc, four laps): Race one: 1. Rajiv Sethu (07:51.210); 2. Jagan Kumar (07:53.966); 3. Sarath Kumar (07:54.735).

Pro-Stock (165cc, four laps): Race one: 1. Anish Shetty (08:36.405); 2. Senthil Kumar (08:36.455); 3. Naresh Babu (08:37.318).

Girls (Novice, 165cc, five laps): 1. A.S. Ann Jennifer (11:35.960); 2. Alisha Abdullah (11:38.525); 3. Sruthi Nagarajan (11:38.649).

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup 2018 Open (CBR 250cc, Six laps) Race 1: 1. Anish D. Shetty (12:39.833); 2. Abhishek Vasudev (12:39.963); 3. Amit Richard Toppo (12:40.409).

Novice (CBR 150cc) Race One: 1. Mohamed Mukail (13:10.085); 2. Akshay V. Murali (13:27.386); 3. K.K. Anandhu (13:38.297).

TVS One-Make Championship — Open (Apache R310): Race One: 1. Amarnath Menon (12:22.067); 2. Vivek Pillai (12:22.529); 3. Deepak Ravikumar (12: 22.811).

Novice (Apache 200) Race 1: 1. Karthik Mateti (13:41.697); 2. R. Anand (13:52.409); 3. Venkatesan (13:58.514).

Girls (Apache 200, Five laps): 1. Ryhana Bee (11:46.202); 2. Ann Jennifer (11:47.052); 3. Priyanka Kochar (12:21.837).