September 28, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

Chennai

History will be scripted in the fourth round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian Motorcycle Racing Championship (IMRC) 2023 with the first electric two-wheeler race set to be held at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) between September 29 and October 1.

The TVS Apache RTE (Racing Throttle Electric) will be seen in action with eight hand-picked riders astride the 200cc bikes in a separate category called TVS E Invitation Race. These e-bikes will feature in two practice and qualifying-practice sessions of 12 minutes apiece to decide the grid for the four-lap race slated for Sunday.

The weekend programme also features races in the National Championship Pro-Stock Open (301-400cc and 165cc), Novice (Stock 165cc), and Girls (Stock 165cc) classes besides the Petronas TVS One-Make Championship (301-400cc Open and Girls) and Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup (NSF 250R).

In all, 18 races are scheduled for the round that has attracted over 150 entries in keeping with the trend this season.

In the National championship stakes, Chennai ace Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power1) leads in both the premier Pro-Stock classes, the 301-400cc and 165cc, following a string of victories – five in a row in the former and one in the latter – ahead of strong rivals from the Petronas TVS Racing and Pacer Yamaha stables.

