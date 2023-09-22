ADVERTISEMENT

MotoGP issues apology statement after showing distorted map of India

September 22, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Greater Noida

Ahead of the first MotoGP Free Practice 1 (FP1) session, fans spotted a distorted Indian map, which left out areas from Jammu and Kashmir from the outline of the country, on the global broadcast feed

Anish Pathiyil

On the first day of running at the Indian Grand Prix, a minor incident with big implications threatened to distract from the on-track action here on Friday.

Ahead of the first MotoGP Free Practice 1 (FP1) session, fans spotted a distorted Indian map, which left out areas from Jammu and Kashmir from the outline of the country, on the global broadcast feed.

Jammu and Kashmir has long been a contentious issue between India and its neighbour Pakistan, which also claims territorial sovereignty over a part of the Kashmir region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After the backlash from social media users, MotoGP put out a statement to apologize for the mishap.

“We’d like to apologize to our fans in India for the map shown earlier as part of the MotoGP broadcast. It is never our intent to make any statement other than that of support and appreciation for our host country,” the statement read.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US