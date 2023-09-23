ADVERTISEMENT

Surprise visitor in MotoGP Indian Grand Prix as Jack Miller spots a monkey in the ceiling of the KTM pit garage

September 23, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Greater Noida

“One of the mechanics had a coffee knocked over yesterday, and we couldn’t work out what happened. I think we might have found the culprit,” jokes the Australian rider

S. Dipak Ragav

Even as KTM Factory Racing rider Jack Miller was preparing for the MotoGP practice session on Friday, he had a surprise visitor in his pit garage when a monkey perched itself high on the wall.

Speaking after his run-in with wildlife, Miller said, “I was watching the Moto3 session. The TV is quite high on the wall, and cables were going over the galvanising tray and into the wall. I sat there and saw something out of the corner of my eye. I initially thought it was a dog before I realised it was a monkey! When I say monkey, it was not a small monkey but a really big one like a baboon. We threw some bananas, and he hasn’t come back, so hopefully, we will find out tonight.”

“One of the mechanics had a coffee knocked over yesterday, and we couldn’t work out what happened. I think we might have found the culprit,” joked the Australian.

