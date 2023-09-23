Surprise visitor in MotoGP Indian Grand Prix as Jack Miller spots a monkey in the ceiling of the KTM pit garage

September 23, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Greater Noida

Even as KTM Factory Racing rider Jack Miller was preparing for the MotoGP practice session on Friday, he had a surprise visitor in his pit garage when a monkey perched itself high on the wall.

Speaking after his run-in with wildlife, Miller said, “I was watching the Moto3 session. The TV is quite high on the wall, and cables were going over the galvanising tray and into the wall. I sat there and saw something out of the corner of my eye. I initially thought it was a dog before I realised it was a monkey! When I say monkey, it was not a small monkey but a really big one like a baboon. We threw some bananas, and he hasn’t come back, so hopefully, we will find out tonight.”

“One of the mechanics had a coffee knocked over yesterday, and we couldn’t work out what happened. I think we might have found the culprit,” joked the Australian.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.