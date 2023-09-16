ADVERTISEMENT

Moto GP India: Safety car and bike arrive at Buddh International Circuit

September 16, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - Greater Noida

Three safety cars, including a BMW M5CS, will be present at the venue during the races. The rest of the safety cars – BMW M2 (G87), and BMW M3 touring will land at the venue on Sunday

Sports Bureau

All in readiness: The safety car BMW M5 CS and safety bike BMW M 1000 RR arrived at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida, on Saturday.

Ahead of the inaugural IndianOil Grand Prix of India MotoGP race, the safety car and bike arrived at the Buddh International Circuit on Saturday. They landed in New Delhi via air freight and were transported to the venue in the early hours of the day.

Its presence is essential to ensure prompt medical assistance in case of an incident on the opening lap. Additionally, the safety car is dispatched to assess track conditions when needed.

Safety bike BMW M 1000 RR.

The safety bike – BMW M 1000 RR – will also be used during the race weekend at the Buddh International Circuit. The safety car is positioned at the rear of the grid at the commencement of a race. During the first lap of the race, it trails the riders before retreating into the pit lane.

