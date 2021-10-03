Mohd. Rafiq claims a double at National motorcycle drag racing championships

Soundari Sindy (left), who topped the girls category and Mohd Rafiq who won a double in the MMSC-FMSCI National drag racing championships in Chennai on October 2, 2021.

Bengaluru’s Mohd. Rafiq dominated the opening day’s proceedings in the second round of the MMSC-FMSCI National motorcycle drag racing championships at the MMRT here on Saturday, claiming a double while local challenger Soundari Sindy topped the girls’ category.

Rafiq was in imperious form as he won in both 2-Stroke 165cc and 130cc categories comfortably.

After a disappointing practice run, he clocked 12.761 seconds in the final run of the 165cc class, ahead of Chennai’s Prashanth (12.817) and Aiyaz Rem (12.969) for the 400m dash.

Earlier, Rafiq took the honours in the 130cc category with 12.962, followed by two others from Bengaluru, Touheed (13.438) and G. Abdul (13.513).

Sindy emerged triumphant in a three-way battle in the girls category (4-stroke 165cc) as she overcame fellow-Chennai competitors Lani Zena Fernandez and Nivetha Jessica.

The results:

2-Stroke (up to 165cc): 1. Mohd. Rafiq (Bengaluru) 12.761; 2. Prashanth (Chennai) 12.817; 3. Aiyaz Rem (12.969). Up to 130cc: 1. Mohd. Rafiq (12.962); 2. Touheed (Bengaluru) 13.438; 3. G. Abdul (Bengaluru) 13.513.

Girls (4-stroke, up to 165cc): 1. Soundari Sindy (Chennai) 16.462; 2. Lani Zena Fernandez (Chennai) 16.522; 3. Nivetha Jessica (Chennai) 17.291.