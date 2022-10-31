Mexico Grand Prix | Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

Verstappen's win was his fourth in Mexico

Reuters MEXICO CITY
October 31, 2022 03:38 IST

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the race and setting a new F1 record of 14 grand prix wins in a season. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Red Bull's double world champion Max Verstappen won the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday to set a Formula One record of 14 victories in a single season.

The Dutch 25-year-old led from pole position at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to take the chequered flag ahead of Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton with Red Bull's Sergio Perez third in front of his home crowd.

Verstappen's win was his fourth in Mexico and the podium was the same as last year.

It was also a ninth win in a row and 16th from 20 races for Red Bull, who wrapped up the constructors' title in Texas last weekend with three rounds to spare. Verstappen retained his drivers' title in Japan on Oct. 9.

