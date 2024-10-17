GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mercedes Benz launches the new E-Class LWB business sedan

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the much-anticipated all-new E-Class Long Wheelbase

Published - October 17, 2024 08:18 pm IST

Vikram Gour
The new E-Class LWB

The new E-Class LWB | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB, available in three variants — E200, E220d, and E450 4MATIC — boasts cutting-edge features that redefine the luxury sedan segment. One of the key highlights is the MBUX super screen, a third-generation user interface equipped with artificial intelligence (AI). This system enhances digital interaction and personalisation, offering customers up to 12 display styles to choose from. The AI-enabled system also introduces personalized routines that automate tasks for drivers, ensuring a seamless experience.

Further enhancing the in-car experience, the new E-Class LWB features a built-in selfie camera, enabling video calls on the go through the integrated Vivaldi browser. Another standout feature is the Burmester 4D surround sound system, which provides an immersive audio experience with 17 speakers and a 730-watt output.

Mercedes-Benz continues to prioritize passenger comfort, particularly for rear-seat occupants. The E-Class LWB offers seats that recline up to 36 degrees, complete with extendable thigh support and comfortable neck pillows. Rear-seat passengers also enjoy privacy and comfort through electrically operated sun blinds, controlled via the MBUX system, and quarter glass sun blinds that are manually operated.

Additionally, the spacious interior of the E-Class LWB emphasizes its luxurious design, with a wheelbase of 3,094 millimetres providing ample legroom. A chauffeur package is also available, adding another layer of customisation and convenience for business travellers.

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class is not only focused on luxury but also on safety. The vehicle is equipped with eight airbags, including a driver’s knee airbag and, for the first time, a front centre airbag. Other notable safety features include the trademarked PRE-SAFE system, blind spot assist, and active brake assist, ensuring a higher level of occupant protection.

Mercedes-Benz has also made several enhancements specifically for the local Indian market to better suit local driving conditions. The improved agility control suspension, tailored for Indian roads, provides a superior driving experience, offering balanced ride comfort and high stability even on uneven surfaces. Additionally, the E-Class LWB features locally produced side and quarter glass, exemplifying the brand’s commitment to localisation.

(From L-R) Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India & Lance Bennett, Vice President-Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India with the new E Class LWB

(From L-R) Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India & Lance Bennett, Vice President-Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India with the new E Class LWB | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The three variants of the new E-Class LWB are designed for different performance preferences. The base E200 is powered by a 1999cc engine that produces 204 horsepower (hp), while the E220d variant, with a 1993 cc engine, delivers 197 hp. For those looking for higher performance, the E450 4MATIC variant comes equipped with a powerful 2999 cc engine, that generates 381 hp, enabling it to reach 0-100 kilometres per hour in just 4.5 seconds. All variants feature a mild hybrid system that provides a 205 Nm torque boost, ensuring smooth and efficient acceleration.

The E200 variant is priced at ₹78.5 lakhs (ex-showroom), with deliveries starting in the third week of October. The E220d is priced at ₹81.5 lakhs, with deliveries set to commence around Diwali. The top-end E450 4MATIC is priced at ₹92.5 lakhs, with deliveries expected to begin in November.

Motorscribes, in association with The Hindu, brings you the latest in cars and bikes. Follow them on Instagram on @motorscribes

