Maximum points for Team MRF Tyres

Lahti (Finland)

16 August 2021 05:03 IST

Lindholm and Hämäläinen maintain good speed

Team MRF Tyres took maximum points with a win in the Ralli SM (Finnish Rally Championship) and the Top Building Ralli SM here this weekend.

The team of Emil Lindholm and Reeta Hämäläinen were strong over each of the nine stages and 110.45km of competitive action, finishing second overall but as the leading driver was not registered for points, it meant a maximum haul for Team MRF Tyres.

Two stage wins

Lindholm and Hämäläinen took two stage wins on Friday and a second-place to lead into the night’s service.

Saturday’s race saw two loops of three stages. Maintaining good speed, Lindholm and Hämäläinen were always inside the top five places in all stage times.