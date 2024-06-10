ADVERTISEMENT

Max Verstappen wins 3rd straight Canadian Grand Prix for 60th Formula 1 victory

Updated - June 10, 2024 01:52 am IST

Published - June 10, 2024 01:51 am IST - MONTREAL

Verstappen finished more than three seconds ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris in the 70-lap race

AP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium with a trophy after winning the Canadian Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix for the third straight year on June 9 for the Red Bull star's 60th Formula 1 victory and sixth in nine races this season.

The 25-year-old Dutchman started second in the rain alongside pole-sitter George Russell, took control early as the sun came out and dominated again at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Ile Notre-Dame in the Saint Lawrence River.

Verstappen finished more than three seconds ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris in the 70-lap race on the 2.71-mile (4.36-kilometer) road course.

Mercedes took the next two spots, with Russell third and seven-time Montreal winner Lewis Hamilton fourth.

Last year in Montreal, Verstappen started from the pole and led every lap. He has won the last three world championships.

Verstappen started second on June 9 on a tiebreaker after having the same lap time as Russell in qualifying on June 8. Russell got the pole because he posted the time first.

