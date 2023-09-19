Many MotoGP participants, including six-time champion Marquez, yet to get visa

September 19, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Ahead of the inaugural Indian Grand Prix MotoGP event to be held this weekend, key team personnel and riders, including six-time champion Marc Marquez, have not yet received their Indian visas and had to miss their flights.

The 13th round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship is set to be held at the Buddh International Circuit from September 22-24.

Honda rider Marquez and his teammate Joan Mir were supposed to be in India on Wednesday morning for an event at the Honda India factory in Manesar before the organisers called it off on Tuesday morning.

Marquez took to his social media account and posted a picture of himself on a bicycle with a caption in Spanish that translated to “Flight delayed due to lack of visa for #Indiagp, so we’re going to pedal for a little while.”

Organisers clarify

Later on Tuesday evening, a statement from Grand Prix of India acknowledged the issue and said, “We regret the unforeseen delays in the visa issuance process. We are happy to announce that most of the visas have already been processed, with many more on the horizon. Our teams are tirelessly working around the clock to ensure that every participant, from riders to technical officials, receives the visa promptly.”

Earlier in the day, former MotoGP Rider Loris Capirossi, the Safety Advisor to MotoGP organiser Dorna Sports, expressed his satisfaction with the circuit after driving around it.

The Italian has been inspecting the track for the last few days, and the official homologation by the FIM (Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme) is expected within the next two days.

