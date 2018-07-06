Manisha to lead Ahura Racing

The big boys of racing and some young women too sweated it out on the track the whole day through with the hope of getting some strong results for their teams in the 21st JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship to begin at the Kari Motor Speedway circuit here on Saturday.

The championship has always seen something new, and interestingly this year it will unveil an all-women’s team. The six-member team, selected after a nation-wide talent hunt, will represent Ahura Racing and leading the charge, as a celebrity driver, will be Maharashtra actor Manisha Kelkar.

“We are proud to welcome the team into the JKNRC. We are confident that this will usher in a new trend, attracting many more women to the sport,” said Sanjay Sharma, Head of JK Motorsports.

Last year’s champion Chittesh Mandody (Avalanche Racing) and former champion Vishnu Prasad (MSport) will be the drivers to watch out for in the LGB Formula 4 class. But the big event of the weekend will be the Euro JK18 in which the country’s top 11 racers will be locked in a tight battle.

The two-wheeler class will see Chennai’s Joseph Mathew defending his crown in the JK Tyre presents Suzuki Gixxer Cup.