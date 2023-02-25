ADVERTISEMENT

Mahindra Racing withdraw from Formula E race in Cape Town due to rear suspension concerns

February 25, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - Cape Town

“Mahindra Racing have confirmed their withdrawal from the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship qualifying sessions and the Cape Town E-Prix Round 5 due to rear suspension safety concerns,” said Mahindra in a statement.

PTI

Lucas Di Grassi of Brazil and Mahindra Racing drives during the 2023 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix Round 1 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. | Photo Credit: HECTOR VIVAS

In a major setback to its championship hopes, Mahindra Racing on Saturday withdrew from the Formula E race here on Saturday due to safety concerns over rear suspension.

Mahindra made the decision during the qualifying ahead of the Cape Town E-Prix, and following practice, where its driver Lucas di Grassi had pulled off the circuit with a broken rear suspension.

The Indian manufacturer made the decision on safety grounds pending further investigation into the exact cause of the problem. It is the first time Mahindra have had to pull out from the race in the championship. Mahindra have been part of Formula E since the inaugural season in 2014.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Customer team ABT CUPRA, which also runs the M9Electro, have also withdrawn from the weekend.

“Mahindra Racing have confirmed their withdrawal from the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship qualifying sessions and the Cape Town E-Prix Round 5 due to rear suspension safety concerns,” said Mahindra in a statement.

“A thorough investigation on the suspension elements of the Mahindra M9Electro race cars will take place on the team’s return to the UK.

“The safety of the drivers and extended teams is of utmost importance at this point in time.” Mahindra had registered a podium finish in the season opener in Mexico before Oliver Rowland finished sixth in the home race in Hyderabad earlier this month.

The Indian outfit lies seventh in the team standings.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US