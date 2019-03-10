Mahindra Racing suffers double retirement

India’s Mahindra Racing endured a nightmarish weekend in the Hong Kong leg of the Formula-E Championship as both their drivers were forced to retire after coming into contact with an opponent’s crashing car here on Sunday.

Jerome D’Ambrosio, who was leading the drivers’ standings till this fifth leg of the season, and Pascal Wehrlein were out of the race few minutes after the start for no fault of theirs. Dragon Racing’s Felipe Nasr crashed into the wall at the second turn of the street circuit and both the Mahindra Racing cars hit the tail from behind.

Nasr’s car was already spewing smoke while maneuvring through a maze of vehicles in a chaotic start and it clouded the visibility of the fellow-drivers under overcast conditions. The Circuit here has been a happy hunting ground for Mahindra Racing with three podium finishes in the last three seasons.