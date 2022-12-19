Maheswaran-Murugan duo takes the honours

December 19, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Coimbatore:

N. Maheswaran (Namakkal) and his co-driver N. Murugan from Coimbatore played it smart on the road to top the Open class table in the 23rd Chander Memorial Rally here on Sunday.

Organised by the Coimbatore Auto Sports Club and run on a Time, Speed and Distance (TSD) format, the rally attracted 28 participants from across the country.

The route was challenging with some tricky time controls and it tested the skills of the participants. Maheswaran and Murugan with a total penalty of 00:05:56 took the top slot ahead of A. Vinod (Coimbatore) and Sugumaran (Erode) who had 00:10:07.

The rally was flagged off by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore Range) M.S. Muthusamy.

The results: Open: 1. N. Maheswaran (Namakkal) & N. Murugan (Coimbatore) 00:05:56; 2. A. Vinod (Coimbatore) & Sugumaran (Erode) 00:10:07; 3. B.V. Ravindra Kumar & N. Pradeep (Bengaluru) 00:10:10.

Novice: 1. Nizar & Vinoth Kumar 00:02:52; 2. K. Aswin Kumar & P. Kathiresan 00:11:59; 3. P. Karthi & S. Sankar 00:20:28. (All Coimbatore drivers).

Ladies: 1. Aparna Pathak & Lalitha Gowda (Bengaluru) 00:01:31; 2. Bhavani Balakrishnan (Bengaluru) & S. Anandraj (Erode) 00:03:39; 3. Bhuvana Durai & R. Swetha (Coimbatore) 00:27:19.