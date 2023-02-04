Life in the hot seat

February 04, 2023 01:50 am | Updated 01:50 am IST

Frederic Vasseur occupies one of the hottest seats in all of Formula One. It isn’t situated in the cockpit of a speeding car, but in the nerve centre of Scuderia Ferrari’s racing operations.

Vasseur started work at Maranello last month as the fifth Ferrari team principal in less than a decade, with the weight of history adding to a burden of expectation. The team has not won a title since 2008 and has been making some glaring mistakes, leaving fans increasingly frustrated.

Patience is in short supply among the tifosi, and Vasseur faces his biggest challenge at a team which seemingly has no shortage of drama and intrigue. Ferrari’s turnover at the top contrasts starkly with champion Red Bull, led by Christian Horner since 2005, and Mercedes, which remains under Toto Wolff, who pulled the strings during its period of domination (2014-21).

It is the 54-year-old Vasseur’s first job with one of F1’s heavyweights, an honour he clearly recognises, describing Ferrari as “the very pinnacle of the racing world to me”. Until recently, he held the position of CEO and team principal of Sauber Motorsport (currently Alfa Romeo F1 Team), having been there since 2017. Prior to this he was the team principal of Renault in 2016.

Filling a void

Vasseur, a trained engineer, fills the void left by the resignation of Mattia Binotto after Ferrari failed to mount a serious and sustained challenge to Red Bull, despite a promising start to the campaign. The team won four races in 2022 but fell away because of mechanical unreliability, strategy errors and driver mistakes. It ended the season second overall in the constructors’ standings, but over 200 points behind Red Bull. Charles Leclerc finished second in the drivers’ championship, but almost 150 points adrift of Max Verstappen.

Despite Ferrari being in a hurry to get back to the top after repeated false dawns, Vasseur is adopting a patient, methodical, forensic approach to the task. His immediate focus is more organisational — sharpening up the team’s strategy, structure and reliability — than engineering.

He has started by reviewing last season’s errors. “I’m trying to understand exactly what happened on every single mistake last year,” he said. “And to try to know if it’s a matter of decision, if it’s a matter of organisation, or of communication.”

Vasseur said strategy was not just about “the guy who is at the top of the iceberg”, adding that it “would be arrogant” to shake up the technical organisation or try to change the culture after just a few weeks in the job. “We have discussions to try to understand how we could improve the system, what could be the weakness of the system,” he explained. “But it’s more continuous improvement than big steps or big changes that from my point of view wouldn’t make sense.

“I trust the guys in place and will try to do the best for them, put them in the best conditions to do the job. Then it will be time after a couple months to take action if it’s not working.”

Fighting words

But in what will be music to the ears of Ferrari fans, Vasseur said that the target was obvious and attainable. “When you are a top team, you can’t have another target than the win,” he said. “You can’t start the season [saying] ‘OK I will be happy with P2.’ It would be a lack of ambition. I am convinced that Ferrari, and of course my experience is limited to these weeks, has everything to win.”

While those are fighting words, Vasseur — only the second Frenchman to run the oldest and most successful team in the sport — knows the giant shoes of compatriot Jean Todt are yet to be filled. Todt presided over a golden age at the Scuderia, arriving at the Gestione Sportiva in 1993 as general manager and embarking on a transformation that led to a period of domination.

Michael Schumacher won an unprecedented five crowns in a row from 2000-04 under Todt’s leadership while Ferrari won seven constructors’ championships between 1999 and the end of 2007, when Kimi Raikkonen took their last drivers’ title. A significant part of Vasseur’s job will involve working with his drivers in an attempt to build similarly successful relationships.

Indeed, there was speculation that it was his dynamic with Leclerc that helped get him the post. Leclerc, who raced for Vasseur at Sauber as well as in junior categories, is seen as a potential world champion in the right car. With his contract running out in 2024 and his relationship with Binotto allegedly breaking down, Ferrari reportedly wanted to do everything it could to hang on to a driver with the ability to deliver success. Vasseur’s hiring, given his relationship with the Monegasque, was therefore seen as a move that worked on multiple levels.

Equal footing

But the Frenchman played down speculation that Leclerc would be favoured by hailing Carlos Sainz as a winner, revealing also that he twice tried to sign the Spaniard for his previous F1 teams. “The target is to win for Ferrari,” he said. “We won’t have a number one and number two. The organisation is crystal clear that they have to do their job and if at one stage I will have to take action for Carlos or for Charles I will do it.”

Leclerc won three races last year and took nine pole positions, while Sainz claimed his first F1 win at the British Grand Prix and finished the season fifth overall. During his first interaction with the press, Vasseur was immediately asked about both drivers’ contract situations (Sainz’s also ends in 2024), but the Ferrari team boss said it was “not the first priority at the moment”.

The first priority, he said, was to start the season well — something a rumour originating in Italy suggested had already happened. The claim was that Ferrari had ‘released’ an extra 30bhp from its power unit during the winter break, but Vasseur denied the story. “The numbers, I don’t know where the numbers are coming from, but it’s just a joke,” he said.

“We made some steps but it is just about reliability. I think the performance of the engine [last season] was not an issue at all. The issue was the reliability, and the first target is to fix it. So far it looks OK, but the reality on the track is a different aspect.”

That reality will soon be known: the 2023 car will be launched on February 14 and the rubber will hit the tarmac on February 23 in Bahrain’s first session of pre-season testing. Ferrari’s Vasseur era will officially begin on March 5 with the Bahrain Grand Prix. Whatever happens, in true Ferrari style, it’s likely to make for compelling watching.

“What is quite obvious in Italy is that the passion around the team is everywhere and a bit more than in every single other team,” said Vasseur. “But at the end of the day, I think we have to take the positive [aspect] of this. I think it’s an advantage.”