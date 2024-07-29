GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lewis Hamilton wins Belgian Grand Prix after George Russell DQ

Hamilton tried to chase down Russell at the end of the race, getting to within a second on the final four laps but couldn’t overtake his teammate.

Published - July 29, 2024 02:16 am IST

Reuters
(From L) Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes’ British driver George Russell and McLaren’s Australian driver Oscar Piastri celebrate after the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit in Spa on July 28, 2024.

(From L) Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes’ British driver George Russell and McLaren’s Australian driver Oscar Piastri celebrate after the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit in Spa on July 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

George Russell was stripped of his win in the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday after race officials discovered the Mercedes entry was underweight.

Runner up Lewis Hamilton, his teammate, was named the winner.

The race outcome was referred to stewards for review after it was found that Russell’s No. 63 weighed 798.0 kilograms, which is the minimum weight required. Officials went on to drain the fuel tank, and after doing so, the car weighed 796.5 kilograms - or 3.3 pounds - short of the requirement.

At a stewards’ hearing, Russell’s reps “acknowledged that there were no mitigating circumstances and that it was a genuine error by the team,” according to a Formula One document.

Stewards subsequently overturned the race result.

“It is what it is, the mistake has happened,” Mercedes principal Toto Wolff said before the stewards’ decision was rendered.

He added: “We have to learn from that. As a team there are more positives to take. Obviously for George, it’s a massive blow.”

As it was being run, the race was one for the ages. Russell nipped Hamilton and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, with just 1.1 seconds separating the trio.

At the Spa-Francorchamps track, Russell and his team decided to take a gamble and stop just once, making a pit stop on the 10th of 44 laps while the other cars stopped twice. His aging tires held out as Russell crossed the finish line a half-second ahead of Hamilton, his fellow Brit.

Hamilton tried to chase down Russell at the end of the race, getting to within a second on the final four laps but couldn’t overtake his teammate.

With the win, Hamilton now has two on the season, following his victory July 7 at the British Grand Prix.

Piastri was elevated to second place and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who won the pole position, finished third. Championship points leader Max Verstappen was fourth. The Red Bull driver started 11th following an engine penalty.

Related Topics

Formula One

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.