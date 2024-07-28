ADVERTISEMENT

Leclerc starts on pole for Belgian Grand Prix

Published - July 28, 2024 03:05 am IST - Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

"I definitely did not expect that this weekend but with the tricky conditions we could do something above our expectations," said Leclerc.

AFP

Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari SF-24 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on July 27, 2024 in Spa, Belgium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix on pole position with Red Bull's Sergio Perez next to him on the front row.

World champion Max Verstappen was 0.595 seconds quicker than Leclerc in a wet qualifying session on Saturday but the Red Bull driver starts in 11th place because of a 10-place grid penalty for taking a new engine.

"It is a good day for the team and now we need to focus on tomorrow and see what will happen when the rain is gone."

Verstappen's teammate Perez, who was just 0.011sec behind Leclerc, will join the Monegasque on the front row.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton starts from third in his Mercedes, followed by the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who locked out an impressive 1-2 in the last race in Hungary.

Mercedes' George Russell was seventh fastest ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and the Alpine of Esteban Ocon.

