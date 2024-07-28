GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leclerc starts on pole for Belgian Grand Prix

"I definitely did not expect that this weekend but with the tricky conditions we could do something above our expectations," said Leclerc.

Published - July 28, 2024 03:05 am IST - Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

AFP
Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari SF-24 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on July 27, 2024 in Spa, Belgium.

Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari SF-24 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on July 27, 2024 in Spa, Belgium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix on pole position with Red Bull's Sergio Perez next to him on the front row.

World champion Max Verstappen was 0.595 seconds quicker than Leclerc in a wet qualifying session on Saturday but the Red Bull driver starts in 11th place because of a 10-place grid penalty for taking a new engine.

"I definitely did not expect that this weekend but with the tricky conditions we could do something above our expectations," said Leclerc.

"It is a good day for the team and now we need to focus on tomorrow and see what will happen when the rain is gone."

Verstappen's teammate Perez, who was just 0.011sec behind Leclerc, will join the Monegasque on the front row.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton starts from third in his Mercedes, followed by the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who locked out an impressive 1-2 in the last race in Hungary.

Mercedes' George Russell was seventh fastest ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and the Alpine of Esteban Ocon.

Related Topics

Formula One / motor racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.