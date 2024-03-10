ADVERTISEMENT

Kush Maini grabs pole position in F2 Saudi Arabian GP

March 10, 2024 03:47 am | Updated 03:47 am IST - Jeddah (Saudi Arabia)

Kush Maini currently stands at 5th position in the Formula 2 Drivers’ Championship with 27 points; Zane Maloney, winner of the first round, leads the table with 47 points

PTI

Kush Maini of India and Invicta Racing (9) leads Jak Crawford of United States and DAMS Lucas Oil (7) during the Round 2 Jeddah Feature race of the Formula 2 Championship at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 09, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian racer Kush Maini on Saturday grabbed the pole position in the F2 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix here to become the first Indian to achieve the feat.

Maini, who drives for Invicta Racing, has thus remained in contention for a historic F2 title.

Maini currently stands at fifth position in the Formula 2 Drivers’ Championship with 27 points. The table is led by the winner of the first round, Zane Maloney, who has 47 points.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Maini had claimed the pole position in the first round itself but he was later disqualified and started the race from the back of the grid due to technical issues.

He eventually finished seventh and was also able to garner points.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US