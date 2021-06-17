Motorsport

Karun is Motorsport UK’s youngest-ever board member

Karun Chandhok.  

India’s former Formula One driver Karun Chandhok was appointed to the Board of Directors of Motorsport UK, the governing body and membership organisation for four-wheeler motorsports in the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

Karun, who has become Motorsport UK’s youngest-ever board member, said, “I moved to England from India nearly 20 years ago because the belief at the time was that if you wanted to get to Formula 1, you had to come and race in the UK as it was the capital of world motorsports.

“To have the opportunity to work with the rest of the Board and Motorsport UK in shaping the future landscape of motorsports in the UK is very exciting.”


