Karthik, Adithya finish on top

Bengaluru’s Karthik Muthusamy and Hyderabad’s Adithya Raja held their nerve to emerge victorious in their respective categories in the grand finale of the JK Tyre FMSCI National karting championship at the ECR Speedway here.

The results (championship):

Sodi Kart 4-stroke junior class: 1. Adithya Raja (Hyderabad); 2. Jasmehar Jubbal (Delhi); 3. Muskaan Jubbal (Delhi).

Sodi Kart 4-stroke senior class: 1. Karthik Muthusamy (Bengaluru); 2. Mohammed Ridhaf (Cochin); 3. Pratham Kumar (Lucknow).

JK Tyre 4-stroke ladies class open: 1. Tapasya Sudershan (Coimbatore); 2. Aashi Hanspal (Mumbai); 3. Isha Sharma (Ahmedabad).