Joaquim Rodrigues rides to victory

Joaquim Rodrigues finished on top in the Moto class of the India Baja 2017 here on Sunday.

The Team Hero MotorSports rider, the leader overnight, had little trouble on the final leg that comprised a shorter run of about 286 km, of which 140 km made up the timed sections.

On a fast yet difficult track at the Turkon ki Basti here, with undulating terrain featuring habitation and thick bushes all along, the Portuguese rider attacked prudently and played it safe when the conditions called for conservative riding.

“India is really a nice place to ride. It has a good track and I enjoyed it all the way. I would love to come back and race here again,” said the Portuguese rider. “The country has the potential to conduct international rallies. It has got good manufacturers and tracks.”

Abdul Wahid Tanveer of Team TVS Racing emerged winner of the Dakar Challenge category. The 26-year-old has thus booked himself a free ticket to next month’s Merzouga Rally in Morocco.

“I tried my best to seal the overall standings, but I am thrilled to have ended up with a ticket to Morocco,” he said.

“Winning there will be something even more special as it is the next step to the Dakar event,” he added.

The results: Moto: 1. Joaquim Rodrigues (Hero MotoSports); 2. K.P. Aravind (TVS Racing); 3. Tanveer Abdul Wahid.

Dakar Challenge winners: 1. Abdul Wahid Tanveer (TVS Racing); 2. N. Sanjay Kumar (Joe’s Garage); 3. R. Nataraj (TVS Racing).

Xtreme: 1. Gaurav Chiripal & Karan Arya; 2. Raj Singh Rathore & J. Jeevarathinam; 3. Himanshu Arora & Chirag Thakur.