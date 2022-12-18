JK Tyre Racing Championship | Ashwin Datta scorches the track; Kyle scores double

December 18, 2022 04:18 am | Updated December 17, 2022 11:52 pm IST - Coimbatore

Dark Don Racing’s Ashwin Datta played it cool on a hot day to finish on top in the premier race for Formula LGB4 cars in the final round of the 25th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship at the KMS circuit here on Saturday.

Team Dark Don Racing further rejoiced with Tijil Rao and Arya Singh having wrested the other two slots on the podium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashwin started on the pole and was quick to move to the front. He was challenged a bit by his teammates but managed to keep a steady pace right through to emerge the winner. It was an incident-filled race but that did not stop the Chennai star from calling the shots.

“I had a clean race and kept my position intact from the start. All I had to do was to maintain the pace,” said Ashwin after the race.

He was not pleased though as there was no big challenge from the other big boys in fray. “I would have enjoyed if it was tough. This one was probably the easiest this season,” he said.

But Ashwin has to keep his fingers crossed as he has been called by the stewards for a racing incident.

Chennai’s Kyle Kumaran (DTS Racing) shot back in style clinching a double in the JK Tyre Novice Cup. “I would have been happy if I had won the third as well,” said Kyle, who crashed out midway through the third race.

The results (Provisional, day one):

JK Tyre Novice Cup:

Race 1: Kyle Kumaran 15:22.954; 2. Vinith Kumar; 3. Joel Joseph (all from DTS Racing).

Race 2: 1. Kyle Kumaran 15:19.624; 2. Vinith Kumar; 3. Joel Joseph.

Race 3: 1. Vinith Kumar 15:28.406; 2. Dhruv Goswami (MSport); 3. Joel Joseph.

JK Tyre RE Continental GT Cup:

Race 1: 1. Allwin Xavier (Thrissur) 13:13.747; 2. Sudheer Sudhakar (Delhi); 3. P.M. Soorya (Chennai).

Formula LGB4:

Race 1: Ashwin Datta (Dark Don Racing); 2. Tijil Rao (Dark Don Racing); Arya Singh (Dark Don Racing).

ADVERTISEMENT