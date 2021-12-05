JK Tyre FMSCI National racing | Arya shines bright on a wet day

Raghul Rangasamy finishes second ahead of Ashwin Datta

Team Dark Don Racing’s Arya Singh pulled out his best when it mattered most to emerge a clear winner in the opening race for Formula LGB4 cars in Round 3 of the 24th JK Tyre FMSCI National racing championship at the Kari Motor Speedway circuit in Chettipalayam here on Saturday.

It was quite sunny in the morning and the drivers and riders went through the practice and qualifying sessions without much ado. But when they were eager to go out there and scorch the track came the rain and stole the show. The Formula LGB4 stars were the first to go out on the wet track.

It was a rolling start and pole sitter Arya made no mistake from lights to flag.

Raghul Rangasamy (MSport) put up a brave fight to finish second.

The results (provisional):

LGB Formula 4: Race 1: Arya Singh (Dark Don Racing) 31:42.851; 2. Raghul Rangasamy (MSport) 31:43.995; 3. Ashwin Datta (Dark Don) 31:47.041.