Jennifer regains crown

Ann Jennifer

CHENNAI

20 December 2020 02:52 IST

Rajini Krishnan rolls back the years

Juggling races and online exams, Ann Jennifer (Sparks Racing) kept her nerve to regain the girls’ title with her fourth consecutive win in the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) at the MMRT here on Saturday.

The 19-year-old from Chennai had won the honours in 2018, but a couple of poor rounds had cost her the title last year.

Earlier, the 40-year old Rajini Krishnan, a former multiple National champion, rolled back the years as he came up with a masterly display to win the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc race.

Advertising

Advertising

The results (provisional, six laps unless mentioned):

Pro-Stock 301-400cc (Race 2): 1. Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power Racing) (11m 46.271s); 2. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (11:48.020); 3. Amarnath Menon (SpeedUp Racing) (11:52.450).

Pro-Stock 165cc (Race 2): 1. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (12:13.737); 2. K.Y. Ahamed (TVS Racing) (12:13.810); 3. Kevin Kannan (RACR Castrol Power Racing) (12:20.027).

Novice (Stock 165cc, Race 2): 1. Ullas Santrupt (RACR Castrol Power Racing) (13:12.455); 2. Sudheer Sudhakar (Gusto Racing) (13:13.228); 3. Mohan Babu (Pvt, Chennai) (13:13.481).

Race 3: 1. Navneeth Kumar (Rulexx Rockers Racing) (13:06.810); 2. Alwin Xavier (Rockstar Racing) (13:06.813); 3. Sudheer Sudhakar (Gusto Racing) (13:10.864).

Girls (Stock 165cc, Race 2, 5 laps): 1. Ann Jennifer (Sparks Racing) (10:55.561); 2. Lani Zena Fernandez (Gusto Racing) (11:05.599); 3. Arpitha Bhat (Gusto Racing) (11:26.174).

TVS One-Make Championship – Open (RTR 310, Race 2): Winner: V.S. Kishoar (Coimbatore) (11:47.847); Race 3: M. Anup Kumar (Chennai) (11:46.186).

Novice (RTR 200, Race 2): Mohan Babu (Chennai) (13:21.467); Girls (RTR 200, Race 2, 5 laps): V.M. Arpitha (Mangaluru) (11:27.866).

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup – Open (NSF 250R, Race 1): Kavin Quintal (Chennai) (11:06.157).

Novice (CBR 150, Race 1): Vivek Rohit Kapadia (Belgaum) (13:25.235).